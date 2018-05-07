2 hospitalized in shooting outside Southeast Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are in serious condition following a shooting outside a home on the city's Southeast Side, San Antonio police said Monday.

The shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Vanderbilt Street, which is located not far from South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, there was an argument between two groups of people earlier in the day at that location. Officials said a group of six went back to the house to talk again and an argument again ensued, which ultimately escalated into gunfire.

RELATED: Man arrested after surrendering to police in connection with fatal apartment shooting

RELATED: 1 killed in shooting at NW Side apartment complex

Two men in their mid 20's were shot. One of the victims was shot in the back and the other in the ribs, police said.

One of the victims, a man who lives at the home on Vanderbilt, was found on the street in front of his home. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition.

The other victim was put in a vehicle and taken to a home on Hicks Avenue before finally being taken to an area hospital, police said.

Police said they have detained several men from both locations. Charges however have yet to be filed.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.