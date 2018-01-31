2 teens injured in Converse drive-by shooting

CONVERSE, Texas - Two teenage boys were injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in Converse.

Police said the boys were shot outside a home on Sixth Street near Toepperwein Road, where they say the boys did not live.

Authorities are trying to obtain a search warrant to see if there were any weapons inside the home; however, they said they have no reason to believe the boys shot back.

Police are still gathering evidence to determine how and why the shooting happened. They said they are getting a lot of conflicting information.

Both boys were shot in the leg. One boy was taken to University Hospital and other was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Detectives are at the hospitals and plan to speak with the boys to find out more.

