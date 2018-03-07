2 SWAT members injured by gunfire as Saddle Trail standoff continues

SAN ANTONIO - Two members of the SWAT team working at the Northwest Bexar County standoff suffered non-life-threatening injuries after they were hit by gunfire overnight, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The standoff originally began when the BCSO's mental health team went to the home in the 9200 block of Saddle Trail around 7 p.m. to serve a warrant on a 60-year-old man and to check on the welfare of a woman in her 80s. Relatives said they had been especially concerned about the woman, who they had been trying to reach for some time.

The team went into the home with tactical gear, officials said. Once they entered, they were met with gunfire with some of the shots hitting a ballistic shield, Salazar said. The team exited the home and then called for help.

The SWAT team arrived and spent several hours trying to negotiate with the man but had very little luck. Salazar said they made "hundreds of attempts" to negotiate.

At one point, the man came out of the house and fired at deputies. No one was hit.

Later, SWAT team members went into the home to try to get the woman out and also were met with gunfire and returned fire. Two of the SWAT members suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the face. One of the two also had shrapnel wounds to his arm, Salazar said. One of the men was taken to University Hospital while the other remained at the scene.

SWAT team members noticed several propane tanks throughout the home which appeared to be staged, as an explosive device, officials said. They said it appeared that the suspect was aiming for the tanks with his gunfire. The BCSO called in SAPD's bomb squad with the truck arriving around 3:15 a.m.

"They did find that there were several propane tanks within the residence that appeared to have been staged, possibly to create an explosive device," Salazar said. "And it did appear to members of the SWAT team that he appeared to be targeting those tanks."

The sheriff said at this time they're still not sure where the woman is and that they intend to wait it out.

Authorities are now asking people in the area to shelter in place but said that they're also trying not to inconvenience people who may have to get up and go to work. They said they will help those who need to get out but advise anyone who doesn't have to go to just stay home.

