2 teens critically wounded in gun battle on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two teenagers were critically wounded in a gun battle Tuesday afternoon on city's East Side.

Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a police spokeswoman, said the teens opened fire on one another on opposite sides of the street around 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Virginia.

One person was arrested after he came out of a home and surrendered to police.

It wasn't clear if the person who came out of the home was someone who had earlier fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone who has information on the shooting to call the San Antonio Police Department Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

