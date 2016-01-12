Mixed messages given for why reserve deputy constable was let go

SAN ANTONIO – There are two contradicting stories why a reserve deputy constable running for her boss’s seat lost her volunteer position.

Michelle Barrientes Vela was released from her unpaid, volunteer position on Dec. 23 after she had told her boss, current Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable Val Flores, she would be running against him. A member of the constable's office first said it was due to poor performance and the timing of her dismissal was purely a coincidence. Later, an officer said it was due only to her candidacy and not due to performance issues.

It started when Vela told Flores she'd be competing for the position of Precinct 2 Bexar County Constable.

"And he stated to me that he was OK with it," Vela said. "He gave me his blessing. I was a good officer. I could stay on the department."

But Vela said she was let go from the volunteer position days later. She said she was never told why, though she had her suspicions.

"I'm assuming maybe it could be that I joined the race for candidacy," Vela said. "I'm hoping that it's not that reason."

When the Defenders first called the constable's office on the day Vela was released, Chief Deputy Jesse Garcia said her dismissal had "nothing to do with that." Garcia said Vela was out because of "poor performance."

However, Vela was honorably discharged and her separation paper specifically states her removal is not because of a documented performance problem.

So the Defenders spoke with the constable's office again and got a very different reason for her dismissal.

This time, Operations Lt. Kelly Mann told the Defenders the "upper echelon" of the constable's office, including Constable Flores and Chief Deputy Garcia, had made a collective decision to let Vela go from her volunteer position.

Mann said Flores "very likely did" say Vela could stay on with the department even as she was running. However, Mann said Vela running against her boss created a conflict of interest and other members of the constable's office brought up why they should release her.

"If we were to leave her here as a volunteer, that would create dissension within the organization knowing that she does not have the same views, goals and vision as the current constable," Mann said.

As for performance problems, Mann said "It doesn't mean she did anything wrong. It doesn't mean she has any disciplinary issues. It simply means we wish her the best in all her endeavors.

When the Defenders questioned Mann why his account was the exact opposite of what Garcia had previously said, Mann said he believed "some things were misspoken" and that "misinformation was given."

Asked if "misinformation" meant the chief was lying or was just wrong, Mann said, "I can't speak for the chief. I believe he was wrong. I don't believe that he would by lying in any way shape or form."

Vela had denied any performance problems when originally asked about Garcia's original comments. So she said she was happy the constable's office was saying something else.

“I’m glad that they came out and said the truth because if all along it was always the truth, there was not ever any poor performance while I was there,” Vela said.