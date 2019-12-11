The top 4 steakhouses for a special occasion in San Antonio

Wondering where to find the best steakhouses near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end steakhouses in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Bohanan's Prime Steak And Seafood

Photo: bohanan's prime steak and seafood/Yelp

Topping the list is Bohanan's Prime Steak and Seafood. Located at 219 E. Houston St., Floor 2, in downtown San Antonio, the steakhouse and cocktail bar, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated high-end steakhouse in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 773 reviews on Yelp.

Regarding signature items, "It's a privilege to serve you today and to have you spend time with us... whatever the occasion," it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "At Bohanan's we've blended Texas spirit with Old World charm, creating a space that pays tribute to the traditions of the past with a sense of pride."

2. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

Photo: erica e./Yelp

Next up is Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse, situated at 18318 Sonterra Place. With 4.5 stars out of 985 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and Brazilian spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Concerning signature items, "Your steak won't be served to you lying flat on a plate," it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "It will be served quite hot, very adeptly seasoned, by swift-moving gauchos, trained Brazilian chefs, carrying it vertically on a large skewer. They'll slice it and you'll grab each slice with a pair of nifty little tongs provided at your place setting. The service and carving of the meats are controlled by each individual guest with a red and green sided card."

3. Little Rhein Steak House

Photo: Little Rhein Steak House/Yelp

Downtown San Antonio's Little Rhein Steak House, located at 231 S. Alamo St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy steakhouse four stars out of 277 reviews.

We turned there for an overview of Little Rhein Steak House.

"The Little Rhein Steak House is situated in the Bombach House in historic La Villita," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "The Coahuiltecan Indians founded a settlement here in the 1500s, and in the early 18th century Spanish soldiers and Canary Islanders established a village on the site. The Mexican General Santa Anna encamped here during the battle of the Alamo. During the 19th century, German immigrants designated this area as the Little Rhein district, hence the name, Little Rhein Steak House."

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "Located in La Villita on the Riverwalk, the Little Rhein Steak House is recognized for its USDA steaks, expansive wine list, and rustic charm," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

4. Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse

Photo: Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse/Yelp

Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse, a steakhouse and Brazilian spot in Forest Crest, is another much-loved, pricey go-to, with five stars out of 125 Yelp reviews. Head over to 19210 W. Interstate 10 to see for yourself.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse.

"Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse is your premier steakhouse in San Antonio," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "We offer only exclusive and signature meats for our customers. The bar is a great place to hang out with your friends and enjoy a drink. We also offer a large salad bar with a variety of toppings."

