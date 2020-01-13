You can get free nuggets at Chick-fil-A this month

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a fan of Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets, you’re in luck!

The restaurant is giving out free nuggets through the month of January as a way to say “thank you” to customers.

Any guest who creates or signs in to Chick-fil-A’s One account through the restaurant’s mobile app will receive a free order of eight-count chicken nuggets, according to Chick-fil-A’s website.

Customers can redeem the offer between Jan. 13 - Jan. 31 either in-store, in the drive-thru or through a mobile order on the app.

“Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is one small way to thank them for their loyalty and introduce the perks of our app to new guests,” said Kevin Purcer, director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A, in a press release. “We are excited to surprise our guests with a free eight-count order of nuggets this month through our mobile app.”

Chick-fil-A also announced it is adding a new item to its menu nationwide - a Kale Crunch Side.

The side features a blend of kale and cabbage, topped with apple cider and dijon mustard vinaigrette and salted, crunchy almonds.

For more information about Chick-fil-A’s new menu items, click here.