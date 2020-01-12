You can score free donuts at Duck Donuts on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a fan of Duck Donuts, you won’t want to miss this!

In honor of National Rubber Ducky Day on Monday, the shop is giving away free cinnamon sugar donuts with every rubber ducky purchase in-store.

You can also score some free donuts if you’re one of the first five people in the shop wearing a duck costume.

Those five customers will receive free dozens of donuts.

Free coffee will be given out as well to the first 30 customers who “quack” their order on Monday.

