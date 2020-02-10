8 pizza joints around Alamo City you need to try

SAN ANTONIO – National Pizza Day may have passed but SA Live compiled a list of eight pizza joints around town that you need to try.

There might not be a method to their madness but the crew on SA Live are connoisseurs of cuisine.

SA Live’s 8 Pizza Picks are:

Barbaro - There’s beer on tap and a large wine selection.

Trilogy - Great if you’re in the mood for traditional, New York or Chicago style pies.

Mattenga’s - It’s great for build your own pizza night for kids. (And there’s an option for protein crust!)

Little Italy - The pizza is New York style but there are also steak and seafood options.

Florio’s - This is your place if you’re looking for New York Style pizza and subs.

Hungry Chameleon - The Mexican and Italian fusion style pizzas are as delicious as they are unique.

Z’s Wood Fired Pizza - Wood fired pizza and local beer? Yes, please.

Alamo Pizza and Wings - The triple pepperoni pizza is a must-try and they’re serving up heart-shaped pies for Valentine’s Day.

Do you think you’re pizza place is worth the trip? Drop a comment below and let us know where to go!