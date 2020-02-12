Wife, child found dead in Sugar Land home; husband found dead in Guadalupe County

HOUSTON – Police are investigating at a Sugar Land home Tuesday after a woman and child were found dead in the home, officials said.

Police officers arrived at the home, located in the 8500 block of Evening Light Drive, to perform a welfare check Tuesday at the home after law enforcement in Guadalupe County informed them that the owner of the home, 53-year-old Richard Logan, was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to KPRC.

Deputies with the Guadalupe Sheriff’s Office found Logan’s body with a single gunshot wound on the property of a company called TAS Environmental. Officials said Logan was not an employee of the company or affiliated with it in any way.

When Sugar Land police arrived at the Evening Light Drive home for a welfare check, police Chief Eric Robins said no one answered the door.

“Later on, we were able to get a family friend to allow us to gain access. We were able to get in the house and found two dead bodies, particularly a middle-aged white female and a young white male," Robins said.

The woman was identified as 48-year-old Diana Lynn Logan, Richard Logan’s wife, according to city of Sugar Land spokesperson, Doug Adolph.

“Richard and Diana were the married parents of the 11-year-old boy," Adolph wrote. All three lived in the Sugar Land home, he told KPRC 2.

“Police are investigating the possibility that the suicide in Guadalupe County may be related to the double (homicides) in Sugar Land,” Adolph wrote.

The Sugar Land victims’ bodies showed signs of trauma and gunshot wounds but their causes of death are under investigation, Robins said in a press conference.

Robins said it appeared as though the victims had been dead for at least several hours.

Lamar Consolidated Independent School District sent a letter to parents Tuesday night, mourning the loss of one of their students.

“We are saddened by the death of a member of our Cougar family, Aaron Logan, a fifth-grade student at Campbell Elementary,” the district wrote. “The Campbell Elementary administration is doing everything we can to provide comfort and assistance to our students in this time of grief.”

The District Crisis Response Team will be on campus Wednesday and the rest of the week for students who need help coping with grief. Students and staff can also call the H.O.P.E. 24-hour hotline at 832-223-4673.