Man drove to Austin bar with ‘mangled corpse’ in car after striking pedestrian, police say

AUSTIN, Texas – A man is facing multiple charges after police say he drove with a “mangled corpse” in his car after striking a pedestrian near Slaughter Lane in Austin, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KVUE.

Paul Joseph Garcia, 24, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, accident involving injury and a traffic offense after allegedly driving a mile and a half to South Austin Beer Garden after hitting a person with his 2014 Ford Focus, according to KVUE.

The victim’s body, which went through the windshield and ended up in the passenger seat, “had extreme, traumatic head injuries and some body extremities detached and left in the roadway and inside the vehicle,” KVUE reported.

Witnesses at the scene told Austin police “they saw a car hit a person who was on foot and then keep driving to a beer garden,” CBS DFW confirmed. KVUE also reported that witnesses told police Garcia was barefoot and “calmly walked” from this car into the beer garden after the incident.

The affidavit said Garcia had blood on him that matched the blood of the victim found inside the car.

Garcia is currently being held at Travis County Correctional Complex with a combined bail set at $110,000 court records show.

The victim has not yet been identified.

KSAT has reached out to the Travis County District Clerk for more information.