Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old woman from Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas – The The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 is looking for a missing 73-year-old woman who they say poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Officials said Susan Trlica Edmondson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 135 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white or pink shirt and khaki capris.

Edmondson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Tomball driving a gray, 2013 Honda CRV with TX license plate CDK 3698.

Officials said Edmondson is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Edmondson is asked to call the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.