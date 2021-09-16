SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in East Side hit-and-run

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run on the city’s East Side that sent a woman to the hospital.

The incident occurred Sunday, Sept. 5 around 11:30 p.m. in 3300 block fo Foster Meadows, not far from Highway 87 and Sinclair Road.

According to police, the victim was standing between two parked cars in front of her family’s home when the suspect’s vehicle rear-ended one of the cars, pushing it forward and pinning her.

Police said the suspect fled the scene without stopping and did not give aid.

The victim suffered serious injury to her legs and was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center.

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic woman in her 20s, with a medium build, and shoulder length straight brown hair. She was driving a white 2008-2015 Mitsubishi Lancer 4-door.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.