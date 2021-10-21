Salmonella outbreak linked to onions; Texas is reporting more illnesses than any other state, CDC says

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico – Onions are suspected to be the culprit in a salmonella outbreak that’s affecting 37 states, including Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico have been linked to the salmonella outbreak.

These onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States.

As of Thursday morning, nearly 700 cases of salmonella infection have been reported to the CDC with Texas reporting more infections than any other state.

According to the CDC, the contaminated onions were distributed by ProSource Inc. The company said the onions being affected by the recall were last imported on Aug. 27.

If you can’t tell where the onions are from, do not buy or eat them, and wash all surfaces and containers the onions came in contact with using hot soapy water.

Ad

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps and symptoms typically start 6 hours to 6 days after consuming the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after 4-7 days, according to the CDC. In some cases, people may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

The CDC is currently reporting 129 hospitalizations related to the salmonella outbreak.