Here are some good summer home projects

If you are looking for an excuse to get outside and enjoy the summer, while also being productive, look no further than your home itself.

If you are looking for an excuse to get outside and enjoy the summer while also being productive, look no further than your home itself.

Bailey Carson, an Ask Angi home care expert, shared some tips on tackling some of the top summer home projects.

She says to be productive you should take advantage of summer’s long, sunny, warm days by prioritizing the right home projects. The better weather and longer days in the summertime can make it the perfect opportunity to get those projects done that you have not had time to do over the winter.

“Consider power or pressure washing the exterior of your home to get off the winter grime and give it a fresh new look,” Carson said. “You’ll also want to think about repairing or restaining a deck or fence. These are regular home maintenance projects that increase your home’s curb appeal. This is great to do right before the season of outdoor entertaining.”

Ad

In addition, Carson said that every season comes with its own challenges and required maintenance. She said most flowers and plants thrive in the spring, but your yard may need some help staying in top condition throughout the summer.

Carson said summer months are a great time to trim your trees or bushes, fertilize your lawn and install a new sprinkler system to keep your lawn looking healthy for months to come.

“Some summer days might just be too hot to do those outdoor projects, but there’s plenty to do inside too,” she said. “Consider installing a ceiling fan or replacing or sealing windows, which can help keep your home cool on those hot days.”

You may also want to take on some projects that will help you in future seasons, projects such as installing new insulation or a fireplace to keep your home warm in the winter.

Another summer home project you can take care of is cleaning out your gutters and downspouts. Blocked gutters can lead to water damage and an increase in pests. Clearing out your gutters now can help protect your home from future storms.

Ad

Carson adds that summer is a great time to inspect your home and take care of any necessary repairs or maintenance.

“Bring in a plumber to check for leaks or an electrician to check your wiring and make sure it’s safe and efficient. While these aren’t the most glamorous home projects, they’ll help you relax this summer knowing that you’re safe and secure,” she said.