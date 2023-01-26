Father in popular TikTok duo Enkyboys dies at 35, reports say

(Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Father in famous Houston TikTok duo with son ‘EnkyBoys’ passes away at 35 from cancer, sources say

Fans of the popular father-and-son TikTok duo known as the Enkyboys are devastated after learning that Randy Gonzalez, the father, died Wednesday morning.

TMZ reported that Gonzales died in hospice care after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer.

Gonzalez, 35, shared his diagnosis on social media last year.

Following their success on TikTok and Instagram, Brice Gonzalez landed a role on NBC’s “Lopez vs Lopez.”

The most recent video on the EnkyBoys TikTok page was posted on Dec. 7.

Here are some recent comments on the EnkyBoys Instagram page:

Karamo - Rest in peace…. You brought us all joy and I pray in your final days you were surrounded by love and felt at peace. We are praying for your family.

leogonzall - I wish this wasn’t true. Randy, you taught so many of us to have faith again. And to dream so big. I hope you have the rest you deserve. I hope you have peace. I hope the Gonzalez family can rest in the promise of your love— and of God’s love.

wuzgood - Job well done bro🤞🏾- you built a superstar in your son. Sending Peace and all the LOVE up to the family❤️

actornoelg - My heart and prayers are with you and family 🙏🙏🙏😢

_izzyofficial - Wow… brother no… I’m broken. Rest in heaven Randy. No more pain bro… 🤍🙏🏽

