Father in popular TikTok duo Enkyboys dies at 35, reports say

Fans of the popular father-and-son TikTok duo known as the Enkyboys are devastated after learning that Randy Gonzalez, the father, died Wednesday morning.
TMZ reported that Gonzales died in hospice care after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer.
Gonzalez, 35, shared his diagnosis on social media last year.
Following their success on TikTok and Instagram, Brice Gonzalez landed a role on NBC’s “Lopez vs Lopez.”
The most recent video on the EnkyBoys TikTok page was posted on Dec. 7.
Here are some recent comments on the EnkyBoys Instagram page:
- Karamo - Rest in peace…. You brought us all joy and I pray in your final days you were surrounded by love and felt at peace. We are praying for your family.
- leogonzall - I wish this wasn’t true. Randy, you taught so many of us to have faith again. And to dream so big. I hope you have the rest you deserve. I hope you have peace. I hope the Gonzalez family can rest in the promise of your love— and of God’s love.
- wuzgood - Job well done bro🤞🏾- you built a superstar in your son. Sending Peace and all the LOVE up to the family❤️
- actornoelg - My heart and prayers are with you and family 🙏🙏🙏😢
- _izzyofficial - Wow… brother no… I’m broken. Rest in heaven Randy. No more pain bro… 🤍🙏🏽
