Where to get free donuts on National Doughnut Day

SAN ANTONIO – Friday is National Doughnut Day and some shops are giving away free doughnuts.

While some stores have freebies, others just have sweet deals.

Here’s where to find the goods on National Doughnut Day:

Duck Donuts - Enjoy a free Cinnamon Sugar Donut when you visit the store.

Dunkin’ - Get a free donut on Friday with purchase of any beverage.

Krispy Kreme - Participating locations will offer one free doughnut per customer on Friday - no purchase necessary. Guests can also purchase one dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2, with the purchase of any dozen.

Shipley Do-Nuts - Participating locations will offer one free glazed doughnut to customers on Friday from 5 a.m. to noon with any purchase. The offer is limited to one free doughnut per person, per purchase. Use code Donutday23 when ordering online.

The Salvation Army says the doughnut day tradition has its roots in Chicago in 1938.

It was started to raise funds and commemorate the work of the ‘doughnut lassies’ who provided doughnuts to American soldiers on the front lines during World War I.

