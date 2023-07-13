McDonald’s is giving away free fries for National French Fry Day

Friday, July 14, is National French Fry Day but one big fast food chain is celebrating early by giving away hot and crispy fries — for free.

McDonald’s is celebrating the foodie-friendly day by offering free fries on Thursday, July 13.

To order the famous salty spuds, download the McDonald’s app and create a free account.

Once you’re logged in, you’ll see an option to place an order for the free fries.

Fry fans can choose any size they want, with no purchase necessary.

The offer can be redeemed by being added to a mobile order, adding it to a McDelivery order or using it at the restaurant.

Fun Fact: National French Fry Day has historically been celebrated on July 13, which is likely why Mickey D’s is offering free fries Thursday.

Last year, people suggested to the organizers of the National Day Calendar, the purveyor of off-beat national days, that the day be moved to the second Friday in July so it would always be on a “Fry-day.”