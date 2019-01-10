Finalists announced for vacant District 2 council member position

SAN ANTONIO - After William Cruz Shaw shocked constituents by announcing he was accepting an associate judge position and vacating his seat earlier this month, inquiries on how to claim the seat before the permanent election began to pour in.

On Wednesday, the city moved one step closer to a decision.

The three finalists for the vacant District 2 city council member position are Art Hall, Jada Sullivan and Aubry Lewis.

During a B session, the candidates spoke.

"District 2 deserves continued, experienced, knowledgeable principal leadership, particularly during this time of transition until this election in May," Hall said.

While Hall wants to serve out the five months as an interim council member, he said he is not planning to run for the permanent position during elections.

According to his application, Hall is an attorney who has lived in District 2 for three years and three months.

"We are looking for a change, we are looking for someone who is desperate for change which is where I come in, I am a leader, I believe in our district," Sullivan said.

Sullivan's application lists her as a disabled vet, who has lived in the district for 43 years and five months.

"As the president of the Denver Heights neighborhood association, I maintain a good working relationship with SAPD, code enforcement and other city officials," Lewis said.

Lewis' application lists he is retired, saying he has been living in District 2 for six years.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg spoke with KSAT following the announcement of the three finalists.

"I feel excited about the fact that one of them who we'll get to serve with, again they bring a diverse array of experience and professional skills, it's going to be exciting to see someone new take the seat, someone who we'll all be anxious to work with," Nirenberg said.

The official results for the interim position will be announced Thursday, with the position only lasting the remaining five months.

Elections for a permanent council member positions will be held in May when the mayor and council seats are up for re-election.

