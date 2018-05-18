3 safes broken into during burglaries at dental office and shoe store

SAN ANTONIO - An investigation is underway Friday after multiple safes were broken into during the burglary of two businesses on the city's East Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

SAPD received a call for a ringing alarm around 2:45 a.m. from a City Gear shoe store located in the 1800 block of South W.W. White Road just north of Rigsby Avenue.

Police said they realized burglars had gotten into the business next door, a Medico Dental and "caused a lot of damage" inside the dental office, breaking into three safes.

Police said the burglars cut through the drywall and into the shoe store. They also tried to cut into the business on the other side of Medico but were stopped by a concrete wall.

Officials said it looks like the burglars spent a lot of time inside the dental office. The burglars broke-in by going through a glass window, police said.

Authorities said the dental office was previously burglarized on Tuesday. Then, burglars set off the alarm by breaking in through the door. The alarm at Medico did not go off this time because they went through the window, police said. The shoe store has motion detectors and that's what caused the alert.

The burglars managed to steal "a few shoes" from City Gear, police said. It is unclear what they took from Medico's safes.

