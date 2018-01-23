Looks like 'a dead armadillo': Alamodome named ugliest building in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio staple has received the dubious honor of being named the ugliest building in the state.

Business Insider asked its readers to name “the one architectural eyesore they loathe in their state,” and the Alamodome was selected for Texas.

A reader was quoted in Business Insider’s article as saying:

"There are so many reasons the Alamodome, in my hometown of San Antonio, is awful ... But most of all, it is deeply, inscrutably ugly, with four gigantic pillars hoisting up the domed roof and making the thing look like a dead armadillo.”

To add insult to injury, a dishonorable mention went to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

The Alamodome opened in May 1993 and has hosted numerous sporting and other major events.

It was recently renovated and will host this year’s NCAA men’s Final Four. It has garnered nothing but compliments from Alamo Bowl visitors and tourists over the years.

Other interesting reader selections for architectural eyesores included the Denver International Airport in Colorado, The Watergate Complex in Washington, D.C. and the new Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

