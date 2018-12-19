BCSO: Man sneaks knife into $32.8 million state-of-the-art county booking facility on opening day

SAN ANTONIO - A 51-year-old man is facing a new charge after it was discovered he sneaked a knife into the new, state-of-the-art Justice Intake Center when it opened Monday, deputies confirmed Wednesday.

Christopher Kuchar, 51, was being processed at the $32.8 million center on charges of theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance when authorities discovered he had a knife on him.

Now he is facing a charge of having a deadly weapon in a penal institution, which is a third-degree felony.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is conducting an administrative review of the incident.

The five-story facility that opened Monday moves away from the traditional holding cell model employed at the old facility, which the San Antonio Police Department is still using to process inmates.

San Antonio police, park police and airport police are not using the new facility. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus previously told KSAT the new facility would take his officers off the street for a longer period of time.

San Antonio police make at least 60 percent of the county’s arrests.

"The plan that they came up with was dumped at our feet a year and a half ago," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KSAT earlier this year, adding that county officials designed the facility without getting input from its "largest consumer."

