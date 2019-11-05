BCSO: Missing girl found safe, father taken into custody

Two-year-old Jaya Ailani Trevino was found safe Tuesday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force around 8:40 a.m. in the city's West Side near Military Drive and Timbercreek, according to the sheriff's office.

Jaya is getting medically evaluated as a precaution, but appears to be OK, deputies said.

Juan Trevino, the girl's 33-year-old father, was taken into custody. It's unclear what charges he will face in connection with the case.

Deputies said Juan Trevino kicked in the door to his estranged wife's residence in the 10700 block of Shaenfield Road around Monday at midnight, threatened her with violence and assaulted her.

Juan Trevino then grabbed Jaya Trevino and fled from the home in a black 2014 Nissan Sentra.

Salazar said Monday the vehicle was found at a West Side home.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.