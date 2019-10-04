Bexar Co. Sheriff K-9s, mounted patrols blessed by archbishop at San Fernando Cathedral

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's Office K-9 officers and mounted patrol units were blessed by the archbishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio at the San Fernando Cathedral in downtown on Friday.

It was a "unique and first of its kind blessing of the K-9s," according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

"Oftentimes K9 teams are placed in the most dangerous situations while on patrol, be it searching for a suspect or clearing a residence where an unknown threat may exist," the release reads.

All the horses in the mounted patrol unit are rescued and named for fallen officers, the sheriff's office said.

