Bexar County authorities on lookout for 'peeping tom' seen on video looking into homes

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying a "peeping tom" that has been caught on video surveillance cameras.

The individual was caught on cameras looking into windows during the night time in subdivisions in west Bexar County.

Video and images captured by a backyard camera show the individual at a residence in the Remuda Ranch subdivision off Galm Road and FM 471.

Another person captured the individual in a different backyard during the night, also looking into windows.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 210-335-6070.

