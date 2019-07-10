Bodies of missing woman, ex-boyfriend found in Medina County, Devine police chief confirms

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas - The bodies of a 37-year-old woman and her ex-boyfriend who police said kidnapped her have been found in the Pearson area, just outside of Devine, according to Devine Police Chief Kandy Benavides.

Devine police said Jorge Jaramillo, 48, took Jessica Sanchez from her home in front of her daughters at gunpoint June 30.

Police found Sanchez's car about 12 miles away.

Medina County Crime Stoppers had offered a $1,000 reward in the case.

Sanchez's sister, Blasa Carrillo, said Sanchez had been with Jaramillo for several years until, on Memorial Day, he held a knife to Sanchez's throat. Police said Jaramillo was arrested for aggravated assault and they acquired a magistrate's emergency order of protection.

But almost a month later, police said Jaramillo broke into Sanchez's home through a window and kidnapped her.

