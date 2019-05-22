Border Patrol saves 2 immigrant families using kiddie pools to cross river

EAGLE PASS, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass on Tuesday rescued 11 immigrants from Honduras who were stranded on a small island along the Rio Grande River.

The group included six children under the age of 6 -- the youngest was 2 months old.

It's the latest of many river rescues in Eagle Pass.

So far in fiscal year 2019, there have been 402 water rescues compared to just 32 in fiscal year 2018, officials said.

Among the people plucked from the river this year were five children, including two who drowned.

Brian Kemmett, Border Patrol agent in charge in Eagle Pass, said recent water releases from Amistad Dam up river have ended, but the currents are deceptive.

"The undertow and the undercurrent is really, really swift, and is very, very strong," Kemmett said.

Kemmett said many families with young children -- even infants -- are willing to use kiddie wading pools, inflatable mattresses, trash bags filled with air, and other unsafe flotation devices to get to the U.S.

Kemmett said that was the case May 10 when families in two kiddie pools were rescued.

When the immigrants panicked and fell into the river, several Border Patrol agents jumped in.

"The water was deeper than I thought. The water was up to my neck," said Brady Waikel, assistant chief patrol agent, who was close to the river bank.

Waikel said he still managed to grab hold of a man and child who were being swept away by the strong current.

Kemmett said the frequency of the life-and-death dramas is taking an emotional and physical toll on Border Patrol agents who are responding to rescues.

"They're getting battle fatigue, but they're fighting it," he said.

Kemmett compared the numerous rescue attempts on the Rio Grande River to the San Antonio Fire Department risking their lives to save motorists trapped in high-water rescues.

