Boy, 15, drowns at popular San Marcos swimming spot

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered Wednesday afternoon at a popular San Marcos swimming location, the Hays County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KSAT.

The boy drowned at Dudley Johnson Park, also known as the 5 Mile Dam, in San Marcos, officials said.

Officials received a report for a possible drowning around 2 p.m.

Search teams responded and located the victim's body around 3:30 p.m. in the water near an area where he had last been seen by witnesses, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Officials have not released the name of the boy.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been provided.

