Castle Hills councilwoman arrested on felony charges, jail records show

SAN ANTONIO - A Castle Hills councilwoman was arrested Thursday morning and is facing felony charges, according to Bexar County Jail records.

Lesley Wenger, 77, was taken into custody for charges of tampering with evidence and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

KSAT is working to gather more information on Wenger's arrest.

Residents will recall Wenger was one of the three council members who voted in June to restrict public comments at City Council meetings.

