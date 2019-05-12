CBP announces monthlong port of entry closure after influx of 'credible fear' cases

DEL RIO, Texas - Customs and Border Protection announced it will close the Amistad Dam International Bridge for 30 days after "recent flows of credible fear claimants at a facility not designated for such processing."

The Amistad Dam Port of Entry, which is normally open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will close beginning Monday.

The agency said that migrants making a credible fear claim can do so at the Del Rio Port of Entry, which is outfitted with the tools necessary to process such requests.

Staff from the Amistad Dam location will be reassigned to the Del Rio Port of Entry during the 30-day period to support staff there during what the agency described as a "surge of migrants being processed."

At the end of the 30-day period, officials will reassess whether the closure of the Amistad Dam facility will need to be extended.

Port of entry wait times can be found online.

