SAN ANTONIO - 7-Eleven is giving away free small Slurpee drinks Wednesday.

Free Slurpees will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The giveaway falls on the same day every year, July 11 or 7-11.

All Slurpee flavors are included as part of free Slurpee day.

Still hungry? Here’s how to get free Chick-fil-A!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.