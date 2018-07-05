Get free food at Chick-fil-A Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the San Antonio, New Braunfels and Kerrville areas will be giving away free food next Tuesday.

The offer is limited to free Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis (4-count) on Tuesday, July 10 and 24 and a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit on Tuesday, July 17 and 31 for patrons who visit participating restaurants.

“We hope guests will stop by and enjoy a complimentary breakfast entrée on us as a token of our appreciation for their patronage,” said Greg De La Cruz, franchise operator of the Blanco Road location.

The offer is limited to one free entree per person and only available during breakfast hours.

Hours may vary depending on location.



