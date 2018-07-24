City consumes record amount of energy amid triple-digit heat wave

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County residents consumed a record-breaking amount of energy on Monday as temperatures reached 105 degrees.

According to CPS Energy, customers used 5,080 megawatts of energy from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. The previous record was set in Aug. 2016 when customers consumed 5,017 megawatts.



“With the multiple 100 degree days we’ve experienced this summer, we fully expected to move past the previous record,” said Cris Eugster, Chief Operating Officer for CPS Energy. “We credit our community for working together and playing a significant role to conserve despite the high temperatures. We were able to handle the extreme weather pressures because our community stepped up, again. Our customers’ willingness to conserve helped us better manage the high temperatures so our community experienced no system disturbance.”

To conserve energy, CPS Energy suggests:

Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to a higher temperature when no one is home.

If home, use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shutoff from 4 to 6 p.m.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.), especially during peak demand hours or the hours specified in the conservation appeal.

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

For more energy saving tips, click here.

