Man accused of sexually assaulting child believed to be in SA area

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting and abusing a child multiple times.

Marcelino Ramirez Pina, 53, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

"The victim was under the age of 14 years old," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has been searching for Pina since January 2018 when an arrest warrant was filed with the Bexar County 290th District Court.

Pina's last known place of residence was on the Southwest Side of San Antonio. He is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that can lead to Pina's arrest.

