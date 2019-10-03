Man arrested almost five months after armed robbery on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Almost five months after a robber was caught on camera, investigators said they have finally caught up with him.

Craig Wesley Wells, 24, was arrested Tuesday and is facing an aggravated robbery charge, a first-degree felony.

KSAT first reported on this case in the summer, when Crimes Stoppers released pictures of a robbery at an E-Z mart on the Northeast Side.

The suspect was able to get away with money after pointing a gun at the clerk, police said.

Police say cameras also caught Wells without a mask, and he was able to get away.

According to an affidavit, officers met up with Wells after another robbery on East Houston Street at the end of May, but there wasn't enough evidence to arrest him.

In September, investigators said they contacted the suspect's probation officer following a prostitution case. The affidavit revealed that officer was able to identify Wells as the suspect in the Crime Stoppers pictures.

