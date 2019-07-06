SA man wanted for seven years on child sex charges caught in South Carolina

SAN ANTONIO - The seven-year run of a San Antonio man wanted on child sex charges has come to an end, officials said.

Joe Raymond Gonzales was found more than 1,000 miles away, in South Carolina.

KSAT first featured his case on the Nightbeat three years ago.

Gonzales was indicted in September 2012 for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child through sexual contact.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Gonzales in Beaufort County, South Carolina earlier this week. He will eventually be extradited to Bexar County.

