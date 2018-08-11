Converse police seek 3 people accused of burglarizing 12 storage units last month

CONVERSE, Texas - Converse police say they’re getting closer to arresting three people who burglarized 12 storage units last month, thanks to clear surveillance video images.

Customers at Rocket Self Storage were surprised to learn that three people forced their way onto the property and stole electronics, tools and other items out of the units.

“My mom made me aware because we both have stuff over there, and I am very surprised that this happened,” said Andrea Martinez, a customer of the storage facility.

“If the ability is there and it is easy for someone to take advantage of you, they are going to,” said Lt. Jeff Shook, with the Converse Police Department.

Converse police said Rocket Self Storage is one of the most secure storage facilities, with control access of the property and razor wire fences.

“I can't even remember the last time we have taken burglary reports over there,” Shook said.

Police said surveillance video from 52 high-quality cameras helped them act quickly. Shook said the only obstacle is identifying and returning the stolen property.

“Sometimes, people rent these storage units and keep their property in there for years, and we have had occasions where people will not even know what was taken out of these units,” Shook said.

Shook said one way to be prepared if you are ever a victim of storage theft is to keep an inventory of your items, including serial numbers for items that have them.

“If it is electronic device or motorcycle, there are vin numbers, anything and everything that they can write down,” Shook said.

Police also suggest investing in a good, secure lock.

“Get a lock that is a good quality lock, that is going to be more difficult for them to either cut with bolt cutters or some type of cutting device,” Shook said.

The storage facility business owners are increasing their security and offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Converse police at 210-658-2322.

See more photos of the burglars below:

