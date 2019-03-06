Dawn at the Alamo commemorates fall of Alamo 183 years later

SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday marks 183 years since the final day of fighting in the Battle of the Alamo.

To commemorate the anniversary of the 1836 siege, the Alamo and the San Antonio Living History Association have scheduled interactive living history programming and special events at Alamo Plaza.

"Dawn at the Alamo" will describe events leading up to the morning of the battle. Two youth choirs will perform following the program, which will conclude with a musket volley.

Remember the Alamo! Today marks 183 years since the final day of battle at the Alamo. pic.twitter.com/L5Y7bNuSAU — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) March 6, 2019

Here's a list of other events taking place on Wednesday:

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Living History

Interact with live Living History demonstrations exploring the culture and artillery of frontier Texas.

10 a.m. | Commemoration Ceremony

This ceremony, presented in partnership with the Sons of the Republic of Texas, commemorates the 1836 Siege and Battle with guest speaker George Nelson, author of the Illustrated History of the Alamo.

2 – 3 p.m. | Commemoration Ceremony: Memorial Service for the Heroes of the Alamo

This program, presented in partnership with the Alamo Mission Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, honors the heroes of the Alamo who valiantly fought and died on March 6, 1836. The ceremony features a performance by Fort Sam’s Own 323d Army Band and a roll call of the nations and states where each defender came from.

4 – 4:30 p.m. | Voices from the Past

A member of the Alamo garrison reads historic texts that describe what is happening at the Alamo during each day of the siege.

6 – 7 p.m. | Commemoration Ceremony: Remember the Defenders

This poignant ceremony commemorates the lives of the 189 defenders that died on March 6, 1836 at the Battle of the Alamo and honors the sacrifice they and their families made in the name of Texas’ independence.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.