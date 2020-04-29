Sources: BCSO court employee detained, released after unauthorized traffic stop in decked out SUV

SAN ANTONIO – A court security employee with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was detained then released from custody overnight after a law enforcement officer from another agency witnessed him making a traffic stop in an unmarked SUV that resembled a patrol vehicle, multiple sources have told the KSAT 12 Defenders.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. at Timber Cloud Street and Ridge Leaf on the city’s far West Side.

The unmarked SUV has a partition cage, a light bar and is registered to a BCSO court security employee. (KSAT)

The white sport utility vehicle, which has a light bar and a partition cage, was later driven off by a law enforcement officer on scene, according to a contract employee for KSAT who was gathering footage of the incident.

The vehicle is privately owned by a BCSO employee who lives less than a mile from where the SUV was stopped, a public records search revealed Wednesday.

Multiple BCSO supervisors called to the scene refused to provide preliminary information regarding the call.

An unmarked SUV parked at the intersection of Timber Cloud Street and Ridge Leaf overnight. (KSAT)

The BCSO employee was briefly detained then released from custody.

He had not been criminally charged as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Multiple sources said Wednesday the court employee refused to identify himself after he was pulled over by an officer from another agency who witnessed him make a traffic stop in the unmarked vehicle.

A spokesman for Northside Independent School District released the following information Wednesday morning:

A Northside ISD Police Officer observed another law enforcement agency vehicle engaged in what appeared to be traffic stops on or near Culebra Rd. The NISD Police Officer made an attempt to determine if the individual in the unmarked vehicle needed any assistance. The individual responded to Northside Police in a suspicious and inappropriate manner and did not identify themself. After determining the individual was with the BCSO, NISD Police deferred the matter to the appropriate agency.

A BCSO spokesman said via text message that he was unable to release information because he had not heard back from BCSO administration.