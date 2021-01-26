BCSO deputy suspended for making unauthorized traffic stops in his personal vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was suspended 10 days late last year after admitting to making unauthorized traffic stops while off duty and in his personal vehicle, BCSO suspension records reveal.

Deputy Christopher Jackson, a 19-year veteran of BCSO assigned to court security, was detained following the late April incident but was later released without being criminally charged.

Footage recorded by a KSAT 12 contract employee, as well as still images later released by BCSO, showed a white SUV resembling a patrol vehicle -- complete with emergency lights, a partition cage and a push bumper.

A Northside Independent School District police officer said at the time he witnessed Jackson make two traffic stops in the vehicle before detaining him at Timber Cloud Street and Ridge Leaf on the city’s far West Side.

Public records showed Jackson lived less than a mile away.

BCSO deputies gather near an unmarked SUV in late April. (KSAT)

An internal affairs investigation determined that Jackson broke rules related to assisting the public and making unauthorized stops.

BCSO officials originally proposed suspending Jackson 20 days, but they later reduced it to 10 days after he took part in a hearing.

An unmarked SUV resembling a patrol vehicle. (KSAT)

Jackson served the suspension in November and December.

The Defenders could find no record that Jackson was criminally charged.

Jackson was previously suspended for another incident off duty after an investigation determined he threatened a woman and a fellow deputy during a family violence incident.

Records show in December 2011, Jackson threatened to arrest a woman, even though he was off duty, and threatened to physically assault a fellow deputy.

The incident was witnessed by at least five people not associated with BCSO, records confirm.