SAFD suspends paramedic accused of slamming child's head into garage door track

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The San Antonio Fire Department has suspended without pay a longtime paramedic indicted Wednesday on multiple felony charges.

Barry Uhr, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of continuous family violence and recklessly causing bodily injury to a child.

A misdemeanor charge of interfering with an emergency call has also been filed against Uhr, a Bexar County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman confirmed.

Uhr was arrested twice in six months last year, following a pair of incidents at a home in far Southeast Bexar County.

According to indictment records released Thursday, Uhr is accused of striking a child's head against a garage door track last June.

The incident happened as Uhr was attempting to remove her from a moving vehicle, according to previous records released by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

In December, Uhr was then accused of striking a woman with his fist and applying pressure to her throat.

SAFD officials on Thursday declined further comment until after the cases have been adjudicated.

Uhr has worked for SAFD since 2001, according to city human resources records.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.