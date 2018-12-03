Deputy arrested on birthday after choking girlfriend, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Dewitt was arrested Monday on suspicion he assaulted his girlfriend, including choking her, police said.

Dewitt was arrested on his 51st birthday at approximately 6:10 a.m. in the 7900 block of City Base Landing after his girlfriend called police and told them she and Dewitt had gotten into an argument, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The victim told police Dewitt grabbed her by the throat Sunday night and began choking her and at one point threw her onto a bed and choked her from behind, SAPD reported.

Dewitt has been placed on unpaid administrative leave while SAPD and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs conduct an investigation.

“I’ve made my stance perfectly clear on this issue. Proactively since September 2018 we have included family violence training during our annual in-service with Family Violence Prevention Services Inc. for this purpose. This case will be handled as swiftly and severely as allowable by civil service and the collective bargaining agreement," Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Dewitt, who is charged with a third-degree felony for assault of a family member involving choking, is the 22nd BCSO deputy arrested this year.

