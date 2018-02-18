DPS trooper, suspect airlifted to hospital after shootout on I-10 East

SAN ANTONIO - A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper and a suspect were airlifted to University Hospital after a shootout unfolded along I-10 East Sunday afternoon.

According to DPS spokesman Deon Cockrell, the shootout happened after the suspect gave the trooper a false name during a traffic stop, resisted arrest and fled.

Cockrell said the trooper pulled the suspect over in Guadalupe County for a traffic violation and attempted to take him into custody for giving a false name and then the suspect fled, leading the trooper on a chase.

The trooper temporarily lost sight of the suspect, but the DPS helicopter was able to locate the suspect in Bexar County near I-10 East and Graytown Road. Cockrell said the suspect was attempting to travel west in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The trooper was able to stop the suspect, but when the suspect got out of the car, Cockrell said the suspect fired at the trooper and the trooper returned fire. Both were shot.

Two troopers were at the scene, but only one trooper fired, Cockrell said.

The trooper was flown to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter after suffering a gunshot wound to the arm, according to scanner traffic. The suspect was taken to the same hospital via AirLife, also with a gunshot wound.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in that section of I-10 East as authorities comb through area with K-9 units for evidence.

Cockrell did not provide the condition of the trooper or the suspect.

I10 EB at ex 589 Graytown rd. DPS involved shooting scene. Details on @ksatnews @ 5:30 pic.twitter.com/1FTwcaB9Yl — Deven Clarke (@DevenClarke) February 18, 2018

