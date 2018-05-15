EPA designates San Antonio business as Superfund cleanup site

SAN ANTONIO - The Environmental Protection Agency has added River City Metal Finishing to its Superfund program's National Priorities List.

The site is located at 12040 Potranco Road.

There are now four sites in San Antonio on the EPA's National Priorities List:

Congress established the Superfund law in 1980 to investigate and clean up the nation's hazardous waste sites. Sites that the EPA adds to the National Priorities List are eligible to receive federal funding for long-term cleanup. A site is put on the NPL when contamination threatens human health and the environment. It is removed from the NPL when cleanup goals have been achieved.

The EPA sites research showing that Superfund cleanups reduce birth defects within about a mile of a site by as much as 25 percent.

Go here to see more EPA cleanups in your community.

Go here to read more about environmental cleanups in Bexar County on the website for Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.