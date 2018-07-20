Ex-attorney sentenced to 80 years for human trafficking due in court on separate indictment

SAN ANTONIO - An ex-attorney who was sentenced to 80 years in prison on continuous human trafficking charges is due in court Friday as prosecutors ask for a change in venue in a separate trial where he will face similar allegations.

Several of Mark Benavides' female clients said he represented them in exchange for sex and would record their sexual encounters.

Benavides is named in a new indictment that levels similar accusations against him.

Benavides' new trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 1.

"There will be new victims presented, and I think that you will see that some of it is very similar," assistant district attorney Meredith Chacon told KSAT earlier this month. "That is how predators work."

