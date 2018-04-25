Ex-city manager of Crystal City accuses SA councilman of perjury

DEL RIO, Texas - William James Jonas, the former city manager of Crystal City who was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for his role in a bribery scheme, accused three people of perjury during his trial, including San Antonio District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez.

The judge plans to subpoena Pelaez and the two other people. The sentencing will be continued May 16.

Jonas claims that federal officials forced Pelaez and two other people to lie on the witness stand during his public corruption trial in June.

Pelaez said that Jonas is desperate.

"That's a Hail Mary pass on his part," Pelaez said after Wednesday's court proceedings. "He's certainly entitled to any crazy arguments he wants in court. I think he's going to be very disappointed that none of those are going to hold water on the 16th."

In addition to testifying against Jonas during his trial, Pelaez also secretly recorded conversations with Jonas for the FBI.

Pelaez and Jonas had been friends for 10 years prior to the probe.

