Family who lost child to SIDS discusses baby's microtia condition to help other families

A family who lost their baby boy to sudden infant death syndrome is raising awareness about the condition the child had in an effort to help other families.

Ian Ivander Ledezma only lived to be 3 months old. He was born with microtia, a malformation to the outer part of the ear.

Ian’s mother, Moxy Ledezma, and his grandmother, Sandra de Luna, wanted to do something to honor little Ian, so they sat down with KSAT to discuss more about his condition. Watch the video above to hear what they had to say.

Microtia Awareness Day is Nov. 9. Click below to learn more.

Link: https://www.audiologyonline.com/ask-the-experts/what-national-microtia-awareness-day-18481

Link: https://earcommunity.org/national-microtia-awareness-day-is-november-9th-3/8806/

