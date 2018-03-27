Female juror faints while panel views sex tapes in trial of ex-attorney Mark Benavides

FLORESVILLE, Texas - A female juror fainted while the panel was viewing sex tapes Tuesday in the trial of a former attorney charged with having sex with female clients in exchange for legal services.

The incident forced the judge to delay the trial of Mark Benavides.

Prior to the incident, the state's first witness testified how Benavides, who was her lawyer at the time, took her to a downtown motel for sex.

She also testified that Benavides would record videos of the sexual encounters.

The witness said she was a drug addict who worked as a prostitute and Benavides was handling her court cases.

She is one of six women who Benavides is charged with "trafficking of persons."

In each case, prosecutors allege that Benavides recorded sex videos.

