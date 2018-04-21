Feuding family members crash cars into NW Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Police said a family feud caused two drivers to crash their cars into a home on the NW Side early Sunday morning.

According to police, the drivers were involved in a family disturbance when they lost control of their cars and crashed into a home in the 9700 block of Hidden Falls Drive.

The collision caused a fire to start in the home, police said.

The family inside the home got out safely, but the home was seriously damage.

Both drivers were detained for questioning. Authorities didn't say whether anyone was facing charges in connection with the crash.

