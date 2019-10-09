Firefighters respond to reported fire on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have responded to a reported fire on the city's Northeast Side early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in just after 5:30 a.m. in the 10500 block of Starcrest Drive, not far from the corner of Nacogdoches Road.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 14 units answered the call.

